Leap29
Hamilton
$90 to $115 Per hour
Contract
Engineering Jobs
637717
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 6:56am
About the Role:Lead Process Engineer - New Zealand (Hamilton) - Dairy Industry
The Location: (Hamilton, New Zealand)
Duration:12 Months Plus 12 Months
Working Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)
Offer: Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)
The Company
A Multinational turnkey contractor operating in food, beverage and dairy sectors
The Role
Reporting to the process engineering manager - This person will be requirement to manage small teams of 3 or 4 people in driving process design
• Develop process designs in the food processing industry, primarily; liquid milk handling, milk powder, cheese, UHT, and membrane filtration.
• Manage and control project costs, resources, activities and schedules.
• Ensure timely delivery of specifications and works as well as supervise and participate in commissioning activities.
• Support sales and marketing activities
The Requirements
• Obtained senior level roles as a process engineer
• Ability to manage less senior members of staff
• Experience gained in the design of hygienic liquid processing projects
• Ideally experience in the dairy processing industry
• Experience gained through design, installation and commissioning
• Should have experience relating to pasteurizes, homogenizers and CIP stations etc.
