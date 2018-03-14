Company Leap29 Location Hamilton Salary $90 to $115 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 637717 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Lead Process Engineer - New Zealand (Hamilton) - Dairy Industry



The Location: (Hamilton, New Zealand)

Duration:12 Months Plus 12 Months

Working Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)

Offer: Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)



The Company



A Multinational turnkey contractor operating in food, beverage and dairy sectors



The Role



Reporting to the process engineering manager - This person will be requirement to manage small teams of 3 or 4 people in driving process design

• Develop process designs in the food processing industry, primarily; liquid milk handling, milk powder, cheese, UHT, and membrane filtration.

• Manage and control project costs, resources, activities and schedules.

• Ensure timely delivery of specifications and works as well as supervise and participate in commissioning activities.

• Support sales and marketing activities



The Requirements



• Obtained senior level roles as a process engineer

• Ability to manage less senior members of staff

• Experience gained in the design of hygienic liquid processing projects

• Ideally experience in the dairy processing industry

• Experience gained through design, installation and commissioning

• Should have experience relating to pasteurizes, homogenizers and CIP stations etc.







