Lead Process Engineers -Distillation

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
635888
Posted on 
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - 12:18am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
Lead Process Engineer.
Provides technical advice and develops efficient, cost effective solutions for technical problems in the assigned asset area (OPC/D/R), by utilising simulation and modelling techniques to meet the future requirements and optimize / maximize profitability.

The Company:
Domestic Refining Company

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Please find attached JDs. Minimum 15 years for each position.
B.S. in Chemical Engineering or Equivalent

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.