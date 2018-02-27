Lead Process Engineers - Hydrocracking

Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
£0 to £0 Per year
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
635887
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - 12:14am
About the Role:

The Role:
Provides technical advice and develops efficient, cost effective solutions for technical problems in the assigned asset area (OPC/D/R), by utilising simulation and modelling techniques to meet the future requirements and optimize / maximize profitability.
Should have a very good knowledge in Process Engineering especially in Hydrocracking Gas Treatment.

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Candidate should have a total experience of 15 years especially in Refining, Chemical and Petrochemical industry.
Bachelors degree.

