Lead Project Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

About the Role: My client is a consultancy base din Stavanger who specialise in Surf segments. They are currently searching a Lead Project Engineer for a 6 month renewable contract.



The Lead Project Engineer will be required to:

Have 5+ years experience in the Surf industry

Lead and guide engineers and follow up their production of operational procedures

Write SOW for spool fabrication and follow up fabrication

Follow up detailed design form subcontractor



The project involves fabrication and installation of Moorgrip-spools, seabed preparation and follow up of detailed design



