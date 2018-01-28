Company NES Global Talent Location Basrah Salary $2750 to $4250 Per week Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 632480 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Lead QS role looking after BGC project



- Must have previously worked on rotation in a remote country.

- Must have certificites and accreditations

- Previous man management experience is a plus.

- Oil and Gas Senior QS experince is a must.

- Can come from a operator or EPC business

- Must be available to start quickly.









Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.