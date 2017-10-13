Lead Quality Drilling/Wells Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Preparation & planning of the South Pars 11 Project wells campaign, with multiples challenges:

* Drilling & completing 30 J-type wells, in H2S / SIMOPS context

* Major anti-collision risks, no spare slots

* Major focus on long term integrity of wells

* Use of local drilling & wells contractors and the related technical / quality / HSE / planning control



Key Tasks:

* In close cooperation with the Project Drilling & Wells Team, Project Quality Team and COMPANY QA/QC specialists, support the development, implementation & follow up of the qualification process of wells equipment suppliers (LLIs, consumables, etc.), rental equipment suppliers and services contractors, with a particular focus on Iranian suppliers / contractors.

* Ensure that all materials and equipment required for South Pars 11 drilling & wells operations for are available on time, in proper working condition and have passed the necessary QA/QC requirements.

* Work closely with selected equipment suppliers and service contractors to ensure quality performances reach international standards



Activities



- To be the focal point for all contractors (equipment & services) with regards to their quality issues and qualification process;

- Ensure COMPANY quality requirements (Company Rules, GS and project technical specifications) and QA/QC requirements are fully applied in all relevant process (call for tenders, equipment QCP, services QP, etc.);

- In close cooperation with the Project Drilling & Wells Team, Project Quality Team and COMPANY QA/QC specialists, to support the organization of accurate qualification audits of all completion, Liner Hanger, OCTG, CP, Wellhead & Xmas trees, drilling equipment suppliers in the manufacturing plants, workshops, warehouses and yard (this should include proper storage and labelling, concise delivery of equipment to vendors for assembly make up, accurate manifesting of all equipment, etc.);

- In close cooperation with the Project Drilling & Wells Team, Project Quality Team and COMPANY QA/QC specialists, to organize and lead the quality audits of all suppliers / vendors / sub-contractors;

- To be the focal point for all Drilling & Wells inputs to suppliers / contractors quality issues (quality plans, quality control systems, audits, etc.);

- If required, to prepare, launch and follow up carefully RFIs then call for tenders for the supply of quality related services (inspection / consulting / etc.);

- To write, prepare for validation, share and update the Quality Plan for the Project Drilling & Wells package;

- If any, to monitor and follow up all local fabrications. Ensure company rules and correct QAQC procedures are applied;

- To report any anomaly in the fabrication process to the Senior Methods & Performances Engineer. To ensure corrective measures are proposed and strictly implemented by Contractor;

- To ensure contractor HSE rules are in place, well understood and strictly followed;



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Engineering degree in a relevant discipline.

Significant knowledge in the development and maintenance of internal QA/QC systems and processes

At least 10 years experience, with 5 years within an O&G Operator (international or local) in the areas of materials, manufacturing and QC/Inspection.

Good knowledge of drilling and completion operations, equipment and standards.

Pro-active and able to develop and drive a small project or investigation.

Significant knowledge of metallurgy (inc corrosion) and materials science.

Significant knowledge of manufacturing systems and experience of application of Quality Assurance Systems.

Significant knowledge of oilfield equipment including wellheads, tubular and down hole drilling and completion systems

Significant knowledge of National and International Codes & Standards.

Knowledge of welding and NDT.

Experience of preparing and delivering technical reports and presentations.

A qualified as auditor would be a plus

Fluent in written and sp



