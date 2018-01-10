Lead Rotating Equipment Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:

* Accountable to the Rotating Equipment and Packages Supt.* A key member of the GPO Commissioning organisation* Input to the development of the commissioning management controls, scope and integrated schedule to meet the Project's commissioning requirements* Input to the overall testing and delivery strategy for CPI packages in conjunction with BP Engineering, EPC Contractor* Lead the CPI commissioning activities and ensure commissioning procedures are followed* Provide support to the Project on non CPI rotating equipment as required* Ensure that certification is managed in accordance with the completions and commissioning certification process* Ensure commissioning records are maintained to demonstrate compliance with site integrity standards* Develop and provide direction to direct reports* Communicate with other parts of the Project's organization to ensure Commissioning requirements are understood, agreed and incorporated into an integrated approach* Manage CPI vendors and act as key focal point for vendor call offs.

Leadership/HSSE:

* Demonstrate HSSE leadership to all Project Commissioning personnel, helping to coach individuals whilst achieving a high level of focus on BP's HSSE expectations* Undertake communication sessions, site inspections and audits to ensure HSSE, site practices and safe commissioning delivery requirements are understood and complied with* Provide the focal point for Operations during system handover and ensure that the final handover certification and associated documentation mete the handover criteria* Input to the BP BOSS system

Responsibilities:

* Maximise the Project's completion status in readiness for sail away* Ensure the CPI Limits of System Handover (LOSH) are agreed with the EPC Contractor, BP Construction and BP Operations* Ensure the CPI package requirements for logistics, specialist contractors, spares and materials are correctly identified to, and provided by, the responsible party* Ensure the Project's Mechanical Commissioning team's composition and competency is developed to meet requirements including the incorporation of personnel from Operations and specialist suppliers* Ensure all handovers, from the EPC Contractor and to Operations, meet the Project's requirements, demonstrates that the system's integrity has been correctly verified and forms an acceptable basis for its long term operation* Identify Commissioning risks and ensure their mitigations are correctly implemented* Identify relevant 'lessons learnt', improvement opportunities and synergies with both projects are incorporate into the commissioning work execution* Input directly to the commissioning schedules, execution plan and overall project plan to ensure successful execution of the commissioning scope* Liaise with the Preservation Engineer to confirm appropriate preservation regimes are in place and implemented across all phases of the project* Ensure that approved changes to the commissioning strategy or the facilities design are managed in accordance with the appropriate management of change (MOC) process

Business/operational:

* Provide technical assurance to construction activities in accordance with the project completions specifications and project standards* Approve the punch status at Mechanical Completion and prior to commencement of the handover process to operations* Drive the handover process from Commissioning to Operations assuring integrity of the equipment being brought into operation

* Extensive experience, with some time in a Lead position* Thorough understanding of major rotating equipment packages and associated systems

A detailed knowledge of:

* Commissioning and handover procedures* Project IM standards and the application of IM to commissioning* Awareness of the operating strategy and operations goals

* Engineering Degree or Chartered Engineer in an Engineering Discipline preferred