Lead Subsea Equipment Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

-Coach, mentor and challenge the Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor

-Responsible for the Flexibles and Subsea Equipment Scopes and associated Functional Design Specifications as well as design and test documentation

-Assist with preparation of ITT documents and contracting philosophies

-Technically assess tenders and clarifications, negotiate details to suit project requirements and make technical recommendations for award

-Review Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor scopes of work to ensure delivery for designs, engineering, fabrication, products and installation are all within agreed budget, payment and engineering schedule and defined milestones

-Oversee the development of Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor philosophies, work procedures and specifications

-Partake in the general development of schemes and installations methods with original work and working in conjunction with other disciplines

-Review and ensure that Flexibles and Subsea Equipment Contractors' designs and equipment meets FDS requirements within the scope of the contract and are installable

-Ensure testing and integration of Flexibles and Subsea Equipment elements in the whole design and across respective contracts

-Assist in conjunction with the Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor Production -Assurance principles to the Subsea system and implement same through contractor's work and deliveries

-Review contractors' plans and procedures for demonstrating integrity at key stages of Testing (FAT, EFAT, FIT, SIT) and proof of Operation on Seabed

-Liaise and interface with rest of Project Team and Contractors to ensure efficient delivery of Flexibles and Subsea Equipment

-Through application of QA / QC, ensures equipment is qualified and tested to meet project ITP and ensures system may be independently Validated and accepted by Regulator

-Assist with HS&E

-Execute Change Management decisions

-Lessons learned - assist with identification and appropriate integration of lessons learned from PMO and industry



Competencies

(may be balanced across organisation depending on personnel availability)

Essential

-Qualification in Mechanical, Civil, Structural, Ocean or Underwater Engineering at Degree

-Sound engineering decision making

-Good Communication Skills

Preferable

-Extensive experience in subsea / underwater environment

-Leadership and culture development



Behaviours

(may be balanced across organisation depending on personnel availability)

Essential

-Delivery focussed

-Safety focussed

-Ethical

-Ability to embrace and adapt to changes

-Ability to work within multi discipline team

-Collaborative working with and coaching/mentoring of Contractors

-Willingness to travel



Preferable

-Ability to work at various levels from senior management to workshop and offshore work sites labour, providing leadership in discipline area and to organize and direct technicians, skilled and semi-skilled labour through contractor's management



Experience

Essential

-Recent & relevant experience delivering subsea systems including fabrication and construction

-Relationship building, especially in multi-cultural environment

Preferable

-Experience in contracting framework would be desirable



