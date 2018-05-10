About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lead Subsea Equipment Engineer, based in Kingswells Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Coach, mentor and challenge the Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor

Flexibles and Subsea Equipment Scopes and associated Functional Design Specifications as well as design and test documentation

Assist with preparation of ITT documents and contracting philosophies

Technically assess tenders and clarifications, negotiate details to suit project requirements and make technical recommendations for award

Review Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor scopes of work to ensure delivery for designs, engineering, fabrication, products and installation are all within agreed budget, payment and engineering schedule and defined milestones

Oversee the development of Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor philosophies, work procedures and specifications

Partake in the general development of schemes and installations methods with original work and working in conjunction with other disciplines

Review and ensure that Flexibles and Subsea Equipment Contractor's designs and equipment meets FDS requirements within the scope of the contract and are installable

Ensure testing and integration of Flexibles and Subsea Equipment elements in the whole design and across respective contracts

Assist in conjunction with the Flexibles Contractor and Subsea Equipment Contractor Production Assurance principles to the Subsea system and implement same through contractor's work and deliveries

Review contractor's plans and procedures for demonstrating integrity at key stages of Testing (FAT, EFAT, FIT, SIT) and proof of Operation on Seabed

Liaise and interface with rest of Project Team and Contractors to ensure efficient delivery of Flexibles and Subsea Equipment

Technical Competencies

Relevant technical competencies on practical Flexible Flowlines / Risers / Jumpers and Subsea Structures design, engineering, fabrication, testing and system integration as well as installation.

Qualifications

Essential

Qualification in Mechanical, Civil, Structural, Ocean or Underwater Engineering at Degree

Sound engineering decision making

Good communication skills

Preferable

Extensive experience in subsea / underwater environment

Leadership and culture development

Experience

Essential

Recent & relevant experience delivering subsea systems including fabrication and construction

Preferable

Experience in contracting framework would be desirable

