Lead Technician - Commissioning

About the Role:
Progressive is looking for an experienced Lead Commissioning Technician to join an EPC Oil and Gas in GCC region.
In this role, you will take responsibility for;
- Assists with routine equipment installation, trial runs and service activity runs to ensure that it meets specifications
- Communicate clearly and precisely and follow oral and written instructions
- Performs routine maintenance on tools, test equipment, etc. and completes required service or systems paperwork
- Pre-commission and commission control starters (functionality testing)
- Have a sound knowledge in the function and use of various test equipment
Requirements;
- B.S Engineering plus 10 years oil and gas experience
- Be sufficiently competent in all disciplines to manage all aspects of plant commissioning, operation and performance testing
- Good presentation skills and ability to provide training
- Excellent written communication skills
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.