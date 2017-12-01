About the Role:

My client, an energy industry leader in the oil and gas industry is currently looking for a lease operator to join their team located in Watonga, OK.This is a 12 month contract position with a strong possibility of becoming a full time position. This role will typically suit someone with a lease operator background who is ready to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Perform operational check of assigned wells and associated equipment and facilities as necessary.* Inspecting oil wells, tanks, meters, separators, compressors and attached piping components for leaks or unusual conditions and taking correct actions.* Check wells, maintain normal operating levels, pressures and flow on separation equipment, making adjustments to automatic and manual controls.* Witness purchaser's gauges and tests, ensuring accuracy, for sale or transfer of crude oil and water.* Conduct production tests, including minor repairs on surface production and injection equipment.* Assume responsibility and authority to stop unsafe work and help maintain compliance, in conjunction with HES team and production team, with all regulatory, environmental and safety regulations.* Prepare, maintain and submit daily reports and records of gas/liquid volume, well pressure and volume of chemicals used.

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of three (3) years general oilfield and operator experience.* Ability to utilize laptop PC and applicable software* Excellent mechanical abilities and troubleshooting skills.* Ability to verify levels in heater treater, low pressure and high pressure separators, ultra fab units, spent chemical scrubber, ultra fab step down tower, low pressure and high pressure flare scrubbers, compressor suction scrubbers* Knowledge of oilfield equipment, including pumps, natural gas compressors, vapor recovery unit ,pumping units, valves, tanks, and other vessels,* High school diploma or equivalent required* Valid Driver's License with an acceptable driving record* HAZWOPER, H2S Training, First Aid/CPR Certification and Safe land/Rig Pass* Candidates local to Oklahoma highly preferred

Location: Watonga, OK - up to 50% travel to the field

Schedule: 7 on 7 off 12 hour night shifts OR Monday-Friday 8 - 10 hour day shift

Contract Duration: 12 months, highly likely to become full time

Start date : ASAP

Job Type: Contract

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.