About the Role:

As part of exciting growth plans, the world's largest oilfield service company is looking for Machinist, Inspector trainees, and Level II Inspectors to join their rapidly expanding teams in Midland, TX.

MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE TO MIDLAND, TX.

We are hiring for all levels, and looking for people searching for a long standing career!

Minimum requirements are listed below:

* Valid Driver's license in good standing* High School diploma or equivalent

For entry level positions:

* Previous experience highly preferred in shop or field environment

For Level II Inspectors:

* Minimum of 2 years of experience as a Level II Inspector of oilfield tubulars and associated tools* Certified as an ASNT Level II in NDT methods* Knowledge of inspection methods & techniques* Ability to pass drug and alcohol screens

Interview day will be held in Shreveport, LA on Thursday, February 22nd.

If you are interested, please click apply and call Gabie Reid at 832-900-5951

