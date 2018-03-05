About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Livelink Systems Administrator, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Provide technical advice, assistance and support for other IM activities that have a technical component e.g. deployment of enhanced functionality

Provide support to the IM Applications Team for Permissions Management & Implementation activity where required

Provide support to the IM Applications Team for Metadata Management & Implementation activity where required

Content Bulkloading

Search Interface implementation

Testing as part of Change Management activities

Perform daily, weekly and monthly preventative maintenance checks

Provide support to the IM Applications Team for the following activities:

System Health Checks & Capacity Planning and all resultant remediation activity

System Usage profiles and Data profile reporting

Application Patching

Software upgrades

Administration Password Management

Pre-production environment Management & Administration

Hardware upgrades

Capacity Planning System Configuration - Data Tiers, Search & Index etc

Testing and Change Management

Qualifications/Training

Degree qualified or equivalent in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or related subject

Open Text Certified System Administrator

Livelink server versions 9.x (10.5 advantageous) and Content Server 10.x

Livelink Performance Analyser and Monitoring Tools

Records Management & Classification desirable

Windows 7, Internet Explorer and Citrix

Working knowledge of Windows Server 2003 & 2008

Working knowledge of Active Directory

Experience

Extensive experience with System Administration of Livelink document management systems

Extensive knowledge of Livelink system architecture and strong product knowledge

Proven experience of Livelink upgrades, system capacity planning and implementations of successful preventative maintenance programmes including Health Checks

Knowledge of Livelink Workflows and/or eForms Management Server, working knowledge of Open Text SDK

Substantial experience in IT - preferably within the oil and gas industry

Oil and Gas experience desirable but not essential

Knowledge of Opentext Directory Services (OTDS)

Contract position

