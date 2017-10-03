About the Role:

Personally providing leadership, counsel, and technical assistance to Technology and Product Management in the field of Process & Functional Safety Management to attain the safety targets.

Writing and maintaining effective safety philosophies and safety procedures

Managing the Process Risk Assessments (HAZOP & LOPA) during development as well as sales and project lifecycle

Leading the determination the necessary risk mitigation during PHAs/HAZOPs.

Expertise in Process Hazard Assessments (PHAs) of project processes, developing and implementing Safety Philosophies, and assessing equipment reliability (mechanical integrity) systems

BSc degree or higher in engineering

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience of cryogenic process systems

Knowledge of regulatory requirements, procedures and legislative processes.

Excellent communication skills (oral and written English), personal rapport and motivation are required to effectively coach colleagues and work with outside groups and agencies engaged in process and functional safety

Leadership skills with remote teams

Ability to challenge the organisation in a manner that maintains trust and respect

Willingness to travel.

LNG Process & Functional Safety Manager
Vassa, Finland
c€90,000 + Benefits
Our client is a leading global system integrator offering a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. The company supplies ultra-flexible internal combustion engine based power plants and utility-scale solar PV power plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems.
We are seeking a LNG Process & Functional Safety Manager to strengthen the Technology & Product Management organisation of our client. Your main role is to be the specialist in safety issues, working closely together with the solution developers to ensure that the optimal safety is designed into the solutions being sold and delivered in the LNG Solutions business. The position can be finally located in Vaasa, Finland, Gdynia, Poland, or Paris, France. The initial period of 18 months will be located in Vaasa, Finland.