About the Role:

The Role:

Are you a Logistics Manager with experience in operations, procurement and projects and looking for a new challenge?



We might just have the role for you!



Our client is a major global chemical company delivering products which are essential to many everyday industries from automotive and pharmaceuticals to building and agriculture. Based in Grangemouth, Scotland, the Logistics Manager will be responsible for ensuring that the diverse range of customers receive their products in a timely and efficient manner either through gas and liquid chemical shipping or bulk solids delivered in road tanker or on pallets.



Are you the person for the job?



If you can answer 'yes' to the following questions, then you could be about to embark upon an exciting new career:



Are you a strategic thinker and problem solver? Whilst experience in olefins and polymers isn't essential the ability to understand and adapt to Global trade flows and the affect these can have on the availability of logistic services in the shipping, container, road and rail transport, services and packaging markets certainly is. Could your expertise bring additional innovative solutions?



Can you be both Influencer and Manager? It's a busy team at Grangemouth covering logistics, procurement and operations so you'll need to be able to manage effectively whilst constantly seeking and promoting opportunities for improvement whilst supporting the organisation through periods of fast paced change.



Are you a logistics leader? With extensive experience dealing with the distribution of goods (not just the receipt of goods)? As the focal point for logistics operations you'll be accountable to understand the technical and commercial factors required to achieve the development of lower cost options and improved performance.



If you are able to confidently say 'yes' to each of these questions, then this is the opportunity for you.



And if you need any more convincing, this job comes with a range of exceptional benefits including; relocation package, attractive pension and bonus scheme, car allowance, access to an on-site gym and much more.



Be part of this growing global company and make your mark whilst working in a brand-new state-of the-art facility. Speak to our team today to find out more!



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.