Logistics Operations Coordinator

About the Role:

Support the ongoing refinement of procedures and systems development as operations mature.

Maintaining the Execution Daily Log.

Internal process management and operations coordination.

Collation of daily reports and ensuring that actuals are captured for feedback into Garner, where this function is not automated

Support and production of external and internal reporting.

Support to the Information Manager in the development of the Information/Knowledge functionality.

Maintain oversight of Garner Movement books and report by exception any deviations from the Schedule.

Be prepared to deputise for the Ops Centre Coord or the Ops Centre Lead in their absence

Minimum Years of Industry Specific Experience: Not Essential

Minimum Years of Total Experience: 4-8

Bulgarian citizenship

Required Skills/Attributes:

Previous experience in Operations Management, in particular Ops Rooms Essential.

Be able to work to strict deadlines and provide detailed reports.

Strong communication skills; briefing skills and written communication to be excellent

High level of competence in MS Office: Access, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and Excel, particularly SharePoint

Excellent information management skills.

Excellent interpersonal skill; able to build relationships and communicate with every level of employee in a personable and professional manner.

Excellent understating of IT systems and their incorporation into the Ops Centre.

Ability to work unsupervised.

Team player, able to propose better ways of collaborative working.

Will be able to work in a team environment and brief Senior Management as required.

Previous Military Experience Highly Desirable

Oil and/or Gas Industry Experience an advantage but not critical

Previous experience of project management with PRINCE2/APMP desirable

