Logistics Specialist

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $0 to $0 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 637194 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: RESPONSIBILITIES:



-Nominates requirements to pipeline, marine and rail carriers.

-Monitors and executes product movement from origin facilities into and out of terminal tankage and truck racks.

-Coordinates with refineries and sales to forecast and plan supply/demand balances, trigger buy/sell signals to optimizers & traders.

-Complete daily product scheduling activity, coordinating interfaces with internal and external customers.

-Oversee implementation of the supply and logistics activity for bulk movements of crude oil, feed stocks and products in the US.

-Manages inventory downstream of refinery to operating targets and year-end levels.

-Coordinates seasonal product conversions.

-Provides detailed scheduling and inventory management.



KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:



-Experience scheduling pipelines, barges, marine vessels and/or trucks

-Effectively manages external relationships.

-Effectively communicates and works in teams.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.