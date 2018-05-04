About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a LOLER Appointed Person in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months. Rotational travel to Lagos, Nigeria will be required.

Role Overview

You will join our Construction Management Team of highly experienced and competent construction personnel who manage and facilitate construction teams, materials, tools, plant and equipment. We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore. The Construction function responsibilities include; input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes (Brownfield). In addition, the provision of construction management services globally, to manage third party construction and fabrication facilities on behalf of clients. Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Responsibilities

* Responsible to the OIM/Site Construction Manager for providing the assurance through technical audit that the management, control and execution of lifting operations are in compliance with the UK Statutory Regulations, the Client's Lifting standards and procedures, and where applicable, the WorleyParsons corporate Lifting standards.* Accountable for Safety and implementing Our Beyond Zero Standards, Our Safety Leadership expectations and our Engagement tools.* Lifting operations are being undertaken within a safe system of work e.g. properly planned, risk assessed, appropriately supervised and carried out in a safe manner by competent personnel.* Provide technical guidance and support to the offshore Rigging teams to ensure all lifting operations are implemented safely and efficiently and in accordance with LOLER and BS7121 Part 1,2,11 and any other applicable project specific lifting standards.* Custodian for the management of change process for lift plans, ensuring all changes to list plans are formally documented, evaluated and where applicable endorsed by the appropriate technical authority(s). All changes to lift plan must be endorsed by the Appointed Person.* Review and endorse all lift plans developed by the site/installation rigging function and those of WorleyParsons 3rd party contractors and specialist vendors.* Ensure that the technical integrity of all lifting equipment used on the site/installation is continually assured through the performance of regular lifting equipment inspections are carried in accordance with the requirements of LOLER and, where applicable, the Assets Written Scheme of Examination (WSE).* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade* A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies* CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card)* LOLER Competent Person (Certificate of Competence). Note: for onshore operations and construction sites, where mobile cranes are used, it is requirement that the AP has CPCS A61 Blue Card qualification* Lifting equipment Inspection* Rigging Loft Management* Lifting Operations Planning and Risk Assessment* Managing Working at Height* Use of Fall Arrest Suspension and rescue Equipment* Working at Heights/Harness Equipment User* ISSOW* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST* Extensive experience and proven competence in the planning, risk assessment and safe implementation of lifting operations during the fabrication and HUC activities of structures (topsides, process plant modules, jackets, bridges, flare towers etc.), offshore and where applicable, for onshore construction sites* Fully conversant with BSEN technical standards, processes and procedures for assuring the technical Integrity of lifting equipment (e.g. thorough examination, certification and inspection requirements)* Demonstrate safety awareness and show a duty of care for others working with and around them. If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you.