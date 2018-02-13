Loss prevention Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 634653 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Design HSE Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands

My Client is an international consultancy looking for a Safety and loss prevention engineer for a 6 month renewable contract



Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Start: ASAP



Job Skills and responsibilities;



• Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, and develop

• Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information

• Define the approach for the proper implementation into design of the HSE requirements

• Guide the engineering and process disciplines to the implementation of law

• Perform risk assessments and reviews of the design

• Prepare the Design HSE documentation



The Consultant will be required to have experience in fire water demand calculations, hydraulic calculations and passive fire protection specifications



Training and Experience;



• Minimum 10 year experience in the (Petro-) chemical industry

• Capable of working independently

• Experience with Brownfield / Revamp projects

• In the possession of driver's license

• Dutch fluency (activities, documents and work environment in Dutch)









This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided

