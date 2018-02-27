About the Role:

Dismantle, rewind, re-assemble and testing of low voltage AC & DC motors

Carry out incoming inspections of equipment

Document all relevant data specific to units condition and serviceability

Prepare all reusable parts for rewinding and inspect renewed parts.

Strong background in low voltage electrical rotating and static equipment

Stripping and rewinding of motors

An apprenticeship in electrical engineering or electrical machine repair and rewinds or an electrical engineering qualification

NES Global Talent are exclusively partnered with a global industrial engineering and manufacturing firm for their Scottish region.They have a number of vacancies throughout their sites, however, on the East Coast of Scotland we are recruiting for a Low Voltage Winder/Fitter who will complete rewinding and repairs to single phase and three phase AC low voltage motors and small DC motors.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS:TECHNICAL BACKGROUND:PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS