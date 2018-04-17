About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Machine operator to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in anta Clarita, California. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of over $ 20 billion per annum, they have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Title: Machine Operator

Pay rate: $23/hr

Duration: 3 Months

Shift: Monday-Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm

Work Location: Santa Clarita, California, USA

* Under general supervision, sets up, adjusts, and operates a variety of machine tools which may include numerical control/computerized numeric control lathes, mills, drills, computerized numerical control/numerical control and /or manual machines.* May be required to read blueprints, perform varying levels of shop mathematics associated with machining operations, and perform inspection procedures to verify work.* May have a demonstrated expertise in a particular machining process or machine type or work on one single purpose machine which may involve multiple machining processes.

Skills and experience

* Skills typically acquired through 2-3 years related machining experience.* Previous experience in the oil and gas industry beneficial* Read/interpret schematics and blueprints

If this is a position you would be interested in applying to, please call 713 423 1646

