About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Delivery Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Ensure that all activities are planned and conducted in compliance with HSE policy

Ensure electrical, mechanical and instrument system strategies are aligned with HSE and business targets

Manage the discipline support engineers to ensure safe and effective management of maintenance and is measured through appropriate KPI's.

Lead resolution of all issues relating to electrical, mechanical and instrument systems in terms of support, including contract management

Provide input to the annual Asset(s) budgets and manage the team in order to deliver budgeted outputs and costs. Effectively managing resources within their control to minimises both waste and risk, and ensure value of work is monitored against the budget on a monthly basis highlighting potential areas for cost savings and growth.

Provide the planning, preparation, materials/spares, personnel mobilisation for campaign system support

Provide Contract management representatives for key common asset healthcare and support contracts

Responsible for ensuring asset (electrical, mechanical and instrument systems) are fully supported to safeguard the integrity of facilities

Ensure Safety critical element performance / compliance support

Ensure Business critical element performance / compliance support

Analyse and improves the implementation of electrical, mechanical and instrument systems support to improve effectiveness,

Develop support strategies and guidance aligned to Operations and Maintenance Strategies

Ensure accurate, relevant and quality data input into Maximo

Collaborate effectively with other teams, and actively encourage individuals to build networks, share knowledge and participate in joint problem solving activities

Engage in Contractor management - including input to relevant contractor feedback/performance review meetings

Responsible for improving consistency and opportunities to standardise electrical, mechanical and instrument system practices across operated Assets

Ensure compliance with UKMS relevant processes and procedures for operational systems

Skills and Knowledge

Practical experience of engineering & maintenance implementation, execution & optimisation across a variety of technical disciplines

Educated to honors degree level in an Engineering discipline and membership with a recognised professional body.

The ability to prepare and present complex program proposals and reports to senior level management.

Conversant and knowledgeable with respect to current and new legislation and standards.

Familiarity with quality processes and the application of continuous improvement tools desirable

Experienced in integrated asset planning

Commercially able with a sound understanding of budgetary process

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to work as a team member and communicate effectively with onshore and offshore personnel at all levels.

Ability to cope with fluctuating work demands and can work to deadlines

Excellent communication and coordination skills. Proven ability to interact effectively at all organisation levels

Ability to understand and respond effectively to the requirements of diverse groups and operations

Permanent (or contract) role

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918354

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.