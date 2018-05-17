Company NES Global Talent Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £32000 to £32000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645770 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within the oil & gas Industry. Our client, who are a global oilfield services provider have a permanent role for an Maintenance Electrician based in Aberdeen.



The Ideal candidate will be responsible for all electrical maintenance and repair of plant and equipment as well as installation of new machinery. Must be time served and preferably hold City and Guilds 17th Edition they should also be familiar with IEE Wiring Regulation and have experience of maintaining and servicing machine tools including CNC/NC Machines.



It is essential the candidate has experience working with CNC control systems IE Fanuc, Mazak and Siemens







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide.