About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Evaluate, define, and development of specific maintenance concepts, programmes, and strategies for onshore and offshore oil and gas installations

Ensure effective input and management of data within CMMS database

Undertake spare part evaluation and CMMS optimization

Support the preparation of data for input into reviews/and (or) client presentations and meetings

Operate Computerised Maintenance Management Systems as directed and maintain client data

Support re-evaluations of maintenance programmes based on operational feedback

Liaise with Client Technical Authorities to deliver optimised maintenance requirements

Assist the LM to achieve Key Performance Indicator (KPI) deliverables and overall management of the service

Support the Line Manager (LM) in management of Company contract providing assurance on technical delivery and cost management

Retrieve project specific technical data from client library/documentation



Qualifications and Training

Essential

Degree in Mechanical Engineering related discipline



Preferred

Offshore medical and survival certificate

Proficient in the use of engineering drawings



Experience

Essential

Significant specific experience



Preferred

Must be familiar with QA/QC systems/procedures and CMMS Systems



Computer Skills

Essential

Microsoft Office



Preferred

Kamfer or Workspace

SAP



Permanent position



