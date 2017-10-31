Maintenance Instrument Technician

About the Role:

Job title: Maintenance Technician (Instrument)

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol OLS - Claymore

Duration: Ad Hoc



WorleyParsons are recruiting Maintenance Technician (Instrument) on an Ad Hoc basis.

Purpose / Role

* To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.

Key aims and objectives

* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.* Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Preparing technical reports as required* Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation systems* Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems* Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems* Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas

Allied occasional duties

* Carrying out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives

Key internal interfaces

* Other Technicians of different disciplines* Discipline Supervisor* Snr Maintenance Supervisor* Head of O&M Function

Key external interfaces

* Client Operations Technicians

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering (Post 2009 apprenticeships)* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification or equivalent in Maintenance* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)* Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)

Desirable:

* ISSOW* Pressure hydro testing certificate* TSBT01&02 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher)

Experience

Essential:

* Knowledge of hydrocarbon/Industrial production systems and associated hazards* Good understanding of process instrumentation* Good knowledge of process control systems* Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - generic

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor* Isolating and de-isolating instrumentation and control equipment in accordance with the site electrical safety rules (client and /or WorleyParsons)

Competencies - technical

* Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status