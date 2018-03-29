About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance Manager, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Monitor and maintain compliance with core asset integrity management procedures; operational performance standards and assurance routines, Case to Operate and deferral procedures as well as third party verification/class.

Operating to the maintenance standards set and ensuring compliance and delivery and reporting against same.

Responsible for the inspection, testing and maintenance (planned and corrective) for all equipment classes (static and dynamic).

Maintain a long range (5 year) major maintenance and inspection plan that encompasses activities requiring shutdowns and/or system outages.

Ensuring input into business planning and budget process, including appropriate contingency for failures and repairs.

Standard overhaul and repair plans in place for all major activities and critical equipment.

Deliver the annual maintenance and inspection plan on time, on budget to achieve the asset performance targets set.

Responsible for the generation of a prioritised and optimised maintenance and inspection schedule, targeting flawless delivery at site for all planned and corrective tasks. Therefore, ensuring all work scoping, preparation, resources (core crew and 3rd party) and materials are correct and available to deliver.

Actively monitor threats and break-in to the schedule and so plan attainment performance.

Qualifications

Degree plus relevant operational and maintenance management/delivery experience.

HNC/HND or equivalent with sufficient accumulated experience in a defined and relevant discipline.

Additional qualification(s) in maintenance & reliability an advantage.

Permanent position

