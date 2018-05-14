Company
Progressive GE
Location
Odessa
Salary
$15 to $15 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
644744
Posted on
Monday, May 14, 2018 - 12:16pm
About the Role:
Title: Maintenance Parts Technician
Pay rate: $15/hr
Duration: 7 months - potential for perm
Shift: 11hr days M-F 8am - 7pm (avg 55hrs a week)
Work Location:Odessa, Texas
Responsibilities include but not limited to
* Responsible for supporting the Maintenance and Electronics departments in the sourcing, obtaining and maintaining the required mechanical and electronic parts and materials, including the rebuild and overhaul of major components.
* Liaises with internal and external suppliers and logistics personnel to ensure parts are provided to Technicians in accordance with requirements.
* Assists PM & personnel in the purchasing and stocking of maintenance parts.
* Utilizes computing systems such as Excel, SAP, CWI and Vendor parts and purchasing systems.
Skills and experience required
* Requires a mechanical aptitude and a basic knowledge of Halliburton equipment.
* Must be able to work independently, as well as part of a team.
* Must have a valid driver's license.
* Requires a high school diploma.
* Forklift exp
If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume or call 7134231646
