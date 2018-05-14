About the Role:

Title: Maintenance Parts Technician

Pay rate: $15/hr

Duration: 7 months - potential for perm

Shift: 11hr days M-F 8am - 7pm (avg 55hrs a week)

Work Location:Odessa, Texas

Responsibilities include but not limited to

* Responsible for supporting the Maintenance and Electronics departments in the sourcing, obtaining and maintaining the required mechanical and electronic parts and materials, including the rebuild and overhaul of major components.* Liaises with internal and external suppliers and logistics personnel to ensure parts are provided to Technicians in accordance with requirements.* Assists PM & personnel in the purchasing and stocking of maintenance parts.* Utilizes computing systems such as Excel, SAP, CWI and Vendor parts and purchasing systems.

Skills and experience required

* Requires a mechanical aptitude and a basic knowledge of Halliburton equipment.* Must be able to work independently, as well as part of a team.* Must have a valid driver's license.* Requires a high school diploma.* Forklift exp

If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume or call 7134231646

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.