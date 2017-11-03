About the Role:

The Role:

The Maintenance Planner will have the responsibility for work selection criteria, work planning, norms estimating, procurement practices, business practices and controls, contractor interface awareness, development of job packs, etc. Skilled in scheduling work tasks to ensure efficient resource utilization, excellent coordination between operations (equipment readiness / permitting), material availability, construction equipment support, and labor crew (skills) composition and assignment.



* Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software programs * Proficient in selected scheduling and planning software * Able to apply planning logic, such as, lead, lag, critical path and milestones. * Demonstrates good leadership skills in Work Team meetings to remove barriers and steward action items and cost profile to work plan and cost estimates. Able to adequately assess work contingencies with schedule impact, lead coordination activity between teams should contingencies arise. * Able to plan complex job and develop resource plan with Scheduler, Execution lead, and Operations across all disciplines.



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.