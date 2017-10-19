About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance & Reliability Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Conduct reliability analysis and produce reports for safety, environmental and business critical elements to demonstrate that the maintenance management system meets the intent of the performance standards.

Collaborate with the Integrated Operations teams to identify improvements in maintenance and reliability programmes to increase maintenance efficiency, critical equipment reliability and production uptime.

Share and implement best practices across assets.

Review and approve major changes to the maintenance management system content ensuring they are appropriately aligned to enable efficient scheduling and execution.

Act as consultant to the Integrated Operations organisation for the maintenance & reliability program and provide support when required.

Lead the design and implementation of major maintenance program changes in the maintenance management system (i.e SIF, EX Maintenance), when required.

Serve as a team member for production loss and equipment failure investigations, when required



Experience

Broad technical background in the engineering disciplines.

Experience in reliability analysis techniques including equipment criticality analysis, FMECA and calculation of equipment reliability/availability (MTBF/MTTR)

Experience in reliability data manipulation.

Experience of SAP or equivalent maintenance management system including:

o Knowledge of SAP PM Module structure.

o Ability to review and analyse routine maintenance results.

o Ability to raise new notifications as necessary, including providing technical input as required.

Preferable experience with Spotfire or other data analytics tools.

Preferable experience with the application of root cause analysis techniques i.e 5-Why,s, cause mapping, TAPROOT.

Proficient with the Microsoft Office suite of tools.



Qualifications

Degree qualified



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916776









