Company
Progressive GE
Location
Henderson
Salary
$22 to $33 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
628401
Posted on
Friday, January 5, 2018 - 9:48am
About the Role:
Maintenance Technician - Oil and Gas
Position Summary:
- Ensure your work area is safe, clean and orderly.
- Ensures all assigned equipment is continually maintained at shop with highest standards.
- Perform equipment repair.
- Perform Modification in a competent complete maner.
- Effectively troubleshoot.
- Record all maintenance and failure.
- Actively use InTouch Support.
- Participate in root Cause Analysis.
Position Requirements:
* Proven work experience as Maintenance Technician or similar
* 2 years Technical Degree/Equivalent or OJT in Industry Military
