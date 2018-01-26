Maintenance Technician

About the Role:

Seeking candidates with Maintenane experience which includes but is not limited to Facilities Maintenance, Industrial Maintenance, Oil & Gas Maintenance, and Mining Maintenance.



Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:



* Perform highly diversified duties to maintain plant equipment.

* Provide emergency/ unscheduled repairs of production equipment during production and performs scheduled maintenance repairs of production equipment during machine service.

* Perform mechanic skills including, but not limited to, mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, troubleshooting and repair of production machines.

* Read and interpret equipment manuals and work orders to perform required maintenance and service.

* Diagnose problems, replace or repair parts, test and make adjustments.

* Perform regular preventative maintenance on machines, equipment, and plant facilities.

* Use a variety of hand and power tools, electric meters and material handling equipment in performing duties.

* Participate in the maintenance On-Call system

* Detect faulty operations, defective material and report those and any unusual situation to proper supervision.

* Comply with MSHA regulations and maintain clean and orderly work areas.

* Perform all other duties as assigned or needed.



Requirements:

* Two year technical degree in an industrial or electrical trade or five years experience in industrial or processing maintenance

* Three plus years of manufacturing/processing maintenance experience

* Must have strong electrical and controls troubleshooting, PLC programming, hydraulic, pneumatic, mechanical, and industrial skills.

* Experience in a CMMS system is preferred.



