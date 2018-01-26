Maintenance Technician

About the Role:
Seeking candidates with Maintenane experience which includes but is not limited to Facilities Maintenance, Industrial Maintenance, Oil & Gas Maintenance, and Mining Maintenance.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
* Perform highly diversified duties to maintain plant equipment.
* Provide emergency/ unscheduled repairs of production equipment during production and performs scheduled maintenance repairs of production equipment during machine service.
* Perform mechanic skills including, but not limited to, mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, troubleshooting and repair of production machines.
* Read and interpret equipment manuals and work orders to perform required maintenance and service.
* Diagnose problems, replace or repair parts, test and make adjustments.
* Perform regular preventative maintenance on machines, equipment, and plant facilities.
* Use a variety of hand and power tools, electric meters and material handling equipment in performing duties.
* Participate in the maintenance On-Call system
* Detect faulty operations, defective material and report those and any unusual situation to proper supervision.
* Comply with MSHA regulations and maintain clean and orderly work areas.
* Perform all other duties as assigned or needed.
Requirements:
* Two year technical degree in an industrial or electrical trade or five years experience in industrial or processing maintenance
* Three plus years of manufacturing/processing maintenance experience
* Must have strong electrical and controls troubleshooting, PLC programming, hydraulic, pneumatic, mechanical, and industrial skills.
* Experience in a CMMS system is preferred.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.