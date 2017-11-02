Company
AFW UK
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
619491
Posted on
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 8:54am
About the Role:
Job title: Maintenance Technician Electrical
Ref No: 2017-9731
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Fairfield - Dunlin
Duration: Core Crew
WorleyParsons are currently looking to recruit for a Maintenacne Technician (Electrical) on an Core Crew basis.
Purpose / Role
To ensure that the performance and availability of electrical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.
Key aims and objectives
* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.
Prime responsibilities and duties
* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.
* Maintaining the installations power supply and switchgear.
* Isolating and de isolating high voltage and medium voltage systems
* Ensuring an adequate spares holding for electrical systems.
* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets
* Prepare technical reports as required
* Inspection and maintenance of electrical equipment in hazardous areas
* Fault finding and rectification for electrical systems
* Carrying out emergency duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager
Key internal interfaces
* Other Technicians of different disciplines
* Discipline Supervisor
* Snr Maintenance Supv
* Head of O&M Function
* Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
* HNC in Electrical Engineering
* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance
* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas) or equivalent
Desirable:
* ISSOW
* IEE Current Edition (16th)
Experience
* Good knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems
* Good knowledge of electrical fault finding techniques
* Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas
* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Understanding of process instrumentation
* A full understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person
* General understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Fully familiar with permit to work systems, and isolation procedures
* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.
* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system
* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies - generic
* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor
* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor.
Competencies - technical
* Must have the necessary competencies in electrical Discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.
* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment
* Ability to carry out work-site inspections
* Able to read, interpret and mark up electrical/electronic technical schematic drawings to as built status
