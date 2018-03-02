Maintenance Technician (Electrical)

About the Role:

Job title: Maintenance Electrical Technician

Ref No: 2018-10666

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Various Projects

Duration: Core Crew



WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for a Maintenance Electrical Technicians on a Core Crew basis.

Purpose / Role

To ensure that the performance and availability of electrical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.

Key aims and objectives

To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Prime responsibilities and duties

Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.

Maintaining the installations power supply and switchgear.

Isolating and de isolating high voltage and medium voltage systems

Ensuring an adequate spares holding for electrical systems.

Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets

Prepare technical reports as required

Inspection and maintenance of electrical equipment in hazardous areas

Fault finding and rectification for electrical systems

Carrying out emergency duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager

Allied occasional duties

Carrying out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager

Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives

Key internal interfaces

Other Technicians of different disciplines

Discipline Supervisor

Snr Maintenance Supv

Head of O&M Function

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

· Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme

· HNC in Electrical Engineering (post 2009 apprenticeship)

· NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance or equivalent

· COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)

· Bosiet/Mist/medical (offshore only)

· Site safety passport (onshore only)

Desirable:

· ISSOW

· IEE Current Edition (17th)

· HV switching

· MV switching.



Experience

Essential:

· Good knowledge of high and medium voltage generation and distribution systems

· Good knowledge of electrical fault finding techniques

· Fully conversant with rules for certified electrical equipment in hazardous areas

· Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards

· Understanding of process instrumentation

· A full understanding of the role of Authorised Electrical Person

· General understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems

· Fully familiar with permit to work systems, and isolation procedures

Desirable:

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

· Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.

· Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with AMEC's safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts

· Good verbal, written and problem solving skills

· Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS

· Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner

· Deal with third parties in a professional manner

· Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision

· Willing to work offshore/onshore rota and shift system

· Must work at all times in the best interest of AMEC and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)



Competencies - generic

· Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor

· Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor



Competencies - technical



· Must have the necessary competencies in electrical Discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.

· Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore/onshore equipment

· Ability to carry out work-site inspections

· Able to read, interpret and mark up electrical/electronic technical schematic drawings to as built status