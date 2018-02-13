About the Role:
Job title: Maintenance Technician (Instrument)
Ref No: 2018-10500
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Repsol OLS - Abroath Platform
Duration: Core Crew (3x3 Rotation)
WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Maintenance Instrument Technian on a core crew basis.
Purpose / Role
To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.
Key aims and objectives
To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.
Prime responsibilities and duties
Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.
Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels
Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required
Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets
Preparing technical reports as required
Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation systems
Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems
Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems
Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas
Allied occasional duties
Carrying out emergency response duties as required by the OIM/Site Manager
Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives
Key internal interfaces
Other Technicians of different disciplines
Discipline Supervisor
Snr Maintenance Supervisor
Head of O&M Function
Qualifications/Training - Essential
Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering
NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance
COMPEX (Hazardous Areas) or equivalent
Experience - Essential
Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
Good understanding of process instrumentation
Good knowledge of process control systems
Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams
Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures.
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.
Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
Good verbal, written and problem solving skills
Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
Deal with third parties in a professional manner
Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
Willing to work offshore rota and shift system
Must work at all times in the best interest of Worley Parsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies
Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor
Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor
Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.
Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment
Ability to carry out work-site inspections
Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status