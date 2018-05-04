Maintenance Technician (Instrument)

About the Role:

Job Title: Instrument Technician

Ref No: 2018-11276

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Maersk

Duration: 14-21 days, ongoing

WorleyParsons are recruiting Instrument Technicians on a long-term basis

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* 4 Year Instrumentation and Control Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent* City and Guilds (C&G) in an appropriate instrumentation/control subject and/or NVQ Level 3 in related trade* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical* ISSOW* COMPEX* WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.* Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)

Desirable:

* ONC in Measurement and Control Engineering* IEE current edition* TSBT01&02 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3yrly refresher)

Experience Essential:

* Demonstrable experience post instrumentation apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.

Desirable:

* Demonstrable offshore experience in a construction instrument technician's role

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members* Demonstrate commitment to working safely at all times* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements* Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment* Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role

Competencies - Generic

* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times

Competencies - Technical

* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Electrician as defined in associated job specification* Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures / specifications / drawings / sketches / etc.

Competencies - Project/Department Specific

* To be completed by project prior to requisitioning