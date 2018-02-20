Maintenance Technician - Instruments

Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Darlington,Durham,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
635292
Posted on
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 10:31am
About the Role:
Job Title: Maintenance Instrument Technician
Ref No: 2018-10554
Location: Onshore (Barrow)
Project: Spirit Energy
Duration: 12 months
WorleyParsons are recruiting a Maintenance Instrument Technician for 12 months.
Purpose / Role
* To ensure that the performance and availability of instrumentation and control systems meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets.
* To deliver high quality, consistent and competent technician service in accordance with project/company requirements, standards and procedures.
Key Aims and Objectives
* To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.
Prime Responsibilities and Duties
* Carrying out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system.
* Assisting with the coordination of spare parts requirements and the optimisation of spares stack levels.
* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required.
* Isolation, removal, Disassembly, Overhaul, Reassembly, replacement, testing and commissioning activities on electrical systems.
* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets.
* Routine, Corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system/work pack/ Job card instructions.
* Preparing technical reports as required.
* Fault finding and rectification for instrumentation and control systems.
* Undertake appropriate risk assessments (RA) in order to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner.
* Request and take out applicable permit to work (PTW) to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner (onshore only)
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where it is safe to do so, Or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
* Carrying out isolations of instrument and control systems.
* Holding special responsibility for the maintenance of fire and gas detection and alarm systems.
* Inspection and maintenance of instrumentation equipment in hazardous areas.
Allied Occasional Duties
* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives
* Attend and participate positively in toolbox talks, training sessions and Comms.
Key Internal Interfaces
* Other Technicians of different disciplines
* Discipline Supervisor
* Craft operative.
* Snr Maintenance Supervisor
* Head of O&M Function
* HSEQ advisor.
Key External Interfaces
* Client Operations Technicians
* Other contractors, Vendors and specialists.
* Clients engineering team.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Recognised Instrument Apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
* HNC in Control/ Instrumentation Engineering (Post 2009 apprenticeships)
* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification or equivalent in Maintenance
* COMPEX (Hazardous Areas)
* Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)
Desirable:
* ISSOW
* Pressure hydro testing certificate
* TSBT01&02 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3-yearly refresher)
Experience
Essential:
* Knowledge of hydrocarbon/Industrial production systems and associated hazards
* Good understanding of process instrumentation
* Good knowledge of process control systems
* Good knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.
* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons' safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem-solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system
* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
Competencies - Generic
* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor
* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor
* Isolating and de-isolating instrumentation and control equipment in accordance with the site electrical safety rules (client and /or WorleyParsons)
Competencies - Technical
* Must have the necessary competencies in instrument discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition based maintenance.
* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment
* Ability to carry out work-site inspections
* Able to read, interpret and mark up instrumentation technical schematic drawings to as built status
