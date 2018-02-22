Maintenance Technician (Mechanical)

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Mechanical Technician on a Core Crew basis.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Mechanical Engineering* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10

Desirable:

* Assembling/tightening bolted flange connections* Flange make up assessment* Pressure hydrotesting certificate* Use of abrasive wheels certificate* ISSOW* TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher) Mechanical Disciplines only)

Experience

Essential:

* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Good knowledge of heavy duty rotating equipment* Knowledge of rotating equipment condition monitoring techniques* Understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems. Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures

Desirable:

* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with AMEC's safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must work at all times in the best interest of AMEC and comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)

Competencies - generic

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor

Competencies - technical

* Must have the necessary competencies in mechanical discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up mechanical technical schematic drawings to as built status