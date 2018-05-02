Maintenance Technician (Mechanical)

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Mechanical Maintenance Technician for offshore work mobilising from Aberdeen on a contract basis for 10 months.

Role Overview

To ensure that the performance and availability of mechanical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets. To execute all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices.

Role Responsibilities

* Carry out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system* Assisting with the co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Preparing technical reports* Fault finding and rectification for mechanical equipment* Carry out mechanical isolations, and work-site inspections

Qualifications & Experience

Essential

* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Mechanical Engineering* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10* Knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Good knowledge of heavy duty rotating equipment* Knowledge of rotating equipment condition monitoring techniques* Understanding of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation procedures

Desirable

* Assembling/tightening bolted flange connections* Flange make up assessment* Pressure hydrotesting certificate* Use of abrasive wheels certificate* ISSOW* TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher) Mechanical Disciplines only)

Competencies

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor* Must have the necessary competencies in mechanical discipline to carry out routine, corrective, breakdown and condition maintenance.* Able to carry out fault finding and installation, isolation and re-instatement of offshore equipment* Ability to carry out work-site inspections* Able to read, interpret and mark up mechanical technical schematic drawings to as built status