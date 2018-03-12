Maintenance Technician (Mechanical) - Trades Test Event

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recruiting for Offshore Maintenance Mechanical Technicians for long term core crew contracts.

We are looking for highly experienced candidates to join our offshore team working across multiple projects within UK waters.

Key elements of this role is the performance and availability of mechanical equipment meets the standards required to achieve safety, production and environmental targets

Job Title: Maintenance Mechanical Technician

Ref No: 2018-10719

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Various

Key aims and objectives:

* Carry out planned maintenance in accordance with the requirements of the planned maintenance system* Assisting with the co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels* Carrying out unplanned maintenance as required* Minimising downtime and contributing to the achievement of production targets* Preparing technical reports* Fault finding and rectification for mechanical equipment* Carry out mechanical isolations, and work-site inspections

All Candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

* Recognised Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* HNC in Mechanical Engineering* NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10



Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level.* Adhere to SHE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and/or Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner

Competencies:

* Able to carry out all activities safely and efficiently to agreed work plans, safety management system requirements and best working practices as required by supervisor* Able to complete work history / reports to the required standard as outlined by supervisor