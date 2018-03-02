Management Accountant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £30 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 636247 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client based in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen has a need for a permanent Accountant within their busy department.



Reporting to Finance Operations Manager



Job Scope: To assist The Finance Operations Manager in the production of information and reports as required by senior management. Preparation of Management Accounts.



Responsibilities:-

To ensure that all work is undertaken to the highest quality and professionalism in accordance with the company Integrate Management System and project specific documentation

To Identify personal training needs, bring them to the attention of the department manager and take full advantage of the training opportunities provided

To ensure that all activities are carried out with the highest regard to the health and safety of all involved and to the protection of the environment and prevention of pollution

Credit Control, Assisting with REL Sheets

Analysis of debtors outstanding

Cash flow forecast

Preparation of Management Accounts

Analyse and review of cost centre spend against plan and prior period

Manage Fixed Asset process

Responsibility for project provision balance sheet reconciliation

Overhead Allocations

Banking

Vessel expenditure analysis

Review open purchase orders

Process month end journals

Maintain Prepayment and Accrual schedules

Preparation of Balance Sheet Reconciliations

VAT analysis

HFM upload and review

Month end reports

Month end timetable

Review clearing submission

Any other ad hoc tasks as required by the Finance Operations Manager/Business Controller/Regional Controller



PERSONNEL SPECIFICATIONS:-



Qualifications

Essential:- Qualified to degree Level in relevant discipline

Desirable:- Professional Accountancy Qualification e.g. CIMA, CA, ACCA or studying towards a qualification or qualified by experience



Experience

Essential:- Minimum two years Accounting Experience

Desirable: - 1 Year Management Accounting Experience



Special Aptitudes / Knowledge

Essential:- Very good computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office Products. Good working experience with various Account packages

Desirable:- Previous us of Microsoft Navision Accounts Package



Personal Qualities

Essential: - Disciplined self-motivated and flexible team player. Must be able to work under pressure to strict deadlines. Must be able to form good working relationships with colleagues at all levels





