Management Accountant

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £30 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
636247
Posted on
Friday, March 2, 2018 - 6:42am
About the Role:Our client based in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen has a need for a permanent Accountant within their busy department.
Reporting to Finance Operations Manager
Job Scope: To assist The Finance Operations Manager in the production of information and reports as required by senior management. Preparation of Management Accounts.
Responsibilities:-
To ensure that all work is undertaken to the highest quality and professionalism in accordance with the company Integrate Management System and project specific documentation
To Identify personal training needs, bring them to the attention of the department manager and take full advantage of the training opportunities provided
To ensure that all activities are carried out with the highest regard to the health and safety of all involved and to the protection of the environment and prevention of pollution
Credit Control, Assisting with REL Sheets
Analysis of debtors outstanding
Cash flow forecast
Preparation of Management Accounts
Analyse and review of cost centre spend against plan and prior period
Manage Fixed Asset process
Responsibility for project provision balance sheet reconciliation
Overhead Allocations
Banking
Vessel expenditure analysis
Review open purchase orders
Process month end journals
Maintain Prepayment and Accrual schedules
Preparation of Balance Sheet Reconciliations
VAT analysis
HFM upload and review
Month end reports
Month end timetable
Review clearing submission
Any other ad hoc tasks as required by the Finance Operations Manager/Business Controller/Regional Controller
PERSONNEL SPECIFICATIONS:-
Qualifications
Essential:- Qualified to degree Level in relevant discipline
Desirable:- Professional Accountancy Qualification e.g. CIMA, CA, ACCA or studying towards a qualification or qualified by experience
Experience
Essential:- Minimum two years Accounting Experience
Desirable: - 1 Year Management Accounting Experience
Special Aptitudes / Knowledge
Essential:- Very good computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office Products. Good working experience with various Account packages
Desirable:- Previous us of Microsoft Navision Accounts Package
Personal Qualities
Essential: - Disciplined self-motivated and flexible team player. Must be able to work under pressure to strict deadlines. Must be able to form good working relationships with colleagues at all levels
