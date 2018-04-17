Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £15 to £15 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 640154 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Manual Machinist.



Temporary Position for approximately 8 weeks.



Working Hours - Monday to Thursday 7.30am - 3.30pm & Friday 7.30am - 3pm

£15 per hour





You will be required to carry out manual machining (Turning) duties on a horizontal lathe to a high standard and visually inspect work to ensure completed to spec.

Previous demonstrable experience in Manual Machining

Proven ability to work to a high standard whilst adhering to company H&S policy

Positive attitude and ability to work on your own

