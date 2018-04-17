Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£15 to £15 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
640154
Posted on
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 4:55am
About the Role:Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Manual Machinist.
Temporary Position for approximately 8 weeks.
Working Hours - Monday to Thursday 7.30am - 3.30pm & Friday 7.30am - 3pm
£15 per hour
You will be required to carry out manual machining (Turning) duties on a horizontal lathe to a high standard and visually inspect work to ensure completed to spec.
Previous demonstrable experience in Manual Machining
Proven ability to work to a high standard whilst adhering to company H&S policy
Positive attitude and ability to work on your own
Apply