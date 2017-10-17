Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Freeport
Salary
$75000 to $90000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
618678
Posted on
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 3:31pm
About the Role:Our Client has an opening for a Manufacturing Cost Accountant to support the Global Manufacturing and Engineering (M&E) function with a focus on supporting management reporting and analysis for the M&E function. The role will be located in Freeport, TX.
The Manufacturing Cost Accountant will be responsible for ensuring accounting activity recorded within the company's records and books are accurate and complete and for providing routine and ad hoc financial reports and analysis. This role is expected to adhere to the company's accounting policy and practices as well as U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
Core Responsibilities:
- Budgeting, product costing, physical inventory observations, recording, reporting, analyzing and communicating functional activity and results.
- Adherence to the company's accounting policy and practices and U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
- Ensures financial statements accurately reflect results of operations and the financial position of the company.
- Assist the function management team in financial analysis necessary for decision making.
- Records, monitors, reports and communicates function/business results. Ensures activity is accurate and complete.
- Ensure compliance with accounting standards.
- Complete product costing of materials, review for variances and correct/communicate results to business/plant management. Perform product inventory reviews and fixed assets reviews.
- Provide financial analysis to function/business management teams as needed for project studies, options analysis and productivity/benchmarking measurements.
- Integral to this role is establishing and maintaining an ongoing working relationship with other sub-processes and functions.
- Demonstrated leadership and initiative competencies as well as the ability to identify root causes of issues and discover/implement practical solutions
- Open to and proposes new ideas to improve existing work processes.
- Helps to drive change to reduce complexity
- Uses customer/client information to improve work processes.
- Recognizes cross-functional as well as cross-Finance impacts and takes action to address needs.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or closely related subject
- A minimum of 4 years of relevant experience, with at least 2 years’ experience in manufacturing cost accounting
- Demonstrated understanding of US GAAP requirements
- Demonstrated technical accounting ability in a manufacturing environment
- Superior communication skills
- Initiative and ability to implement solutions with little to no guidance from immediate manager
- Strong coaching and interpersonal skills
- Excellent knowledge of work processes, ERP system and other accounting and planning computer applications
- Solid knowledge of Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft tools
- Demonstrated Analytical Skills
- Ability to quickly learn the organizational structure and to collaborate with colleagues (functional and business)
- CPA with Public Accounting experience
- Strong foundation in SAP/ECC accounting system and processes
- Experience in the chemical industry
