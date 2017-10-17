Manufacturing Cost Accountant

About the Role:

Budgeting, product costing, physical inventory observations, recording, reporting, analyzing and communicating functional activity and results.

Adherence to the company's accounting policy and practices and U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

Ensures financial statements accurately reflect results of operations and the financial position of the company.

Assist the function management team in financial analysis necessary for decision making.

Records, monitors, reports and communicates function/business results. Ensures activity is accurate and complete.

Ensure compliance with accounting standards.

Complete product costing of materials, review for variances and correct/communicate results to business/plant management. Perform product inventory reviews and fixed assets reviews.

Provide financial analysis to function/business management teams as needed for project studies, options analysis and productivity/benchmarking measurements.

Integral to this role is establishing and maintaining an ongoing working relationship with other sub-processes and functions.

Demonstrated leadership and initiative competencies as well as the ability to identify root causes of issues and discover/implement practical solutions

Open to and proposes new ideas to improve existing work processes.

Helps to drive change to reduce complexity

Uses customer/client information to improve work processes.

Recognizes cross-functional as well as cross-Finance impacts and takes action to address needs.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or closely related subject

A minimum of 4 years of relevant experience, with at least 2 years’ experience in manufacturing cost accounting

Demonstrated understanding of US GAAP requirements

Demonstrated technical accounting ability in a manufacturing environment

Superior communication skills

Initiative and ability to implement solutions with little to no guidance from immediate manager

Strong coaching and interpersonal skills

Excellent knowledge of work processes, ERP system and other accounting and planning computer applications

Solid knowledge of Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft tools

Demonstrated Analytical Skills

Ability to quickly learn the organizational structure and to collaborate with colleagues (functional and business)

CPA with Public Accounting experience

Strong foundation in SAP/ECC accounting system and processes

Experience in the chemical industry

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.