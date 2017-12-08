Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Freeport
Salary
$65000 to $85000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
626308
Posted on
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 8:49am
About the Role:Our Client is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition.
The Staff Manufacturing Cost Accountant will broadly support the manufacturing and engineering function and will focus on selected areas such as be responsible to ensure accounting activity recorded within the company's records and books are accurate and complete and to provide routine and ad hoc financial reports and analysis. This role is MRO inventory, plant spending analysis, maintenance expense planning, and capital project support. The role will also expected to adhere to the company's accounting policy and practices as well as the country Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
Core Responsibilities:
- Inventory accounting & reporting
- Budgeting, product costing, physical inventory observations, recording, reporting, analyzing and communicating functional activity and results
- Financial schedules and analysis
- General Ledger Account analysis
- Complete product costing of materials
- Review variances and communicate results
- Perform product inventory reviews and fixed assets reviews
- Integral to this role is establishing and maintaining an ongoing working relationship with other sub-processes and functions
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in Accounting or closely related field
- 2+ years of demonstrated technical accounting
- Demonstrated ability to work independently with minimal guidance
- Ability to understand accounting processes
- Open to and proposes new ideas to improve existing work processes
- Helps to drive change to reduce complexity
- Uses customer/client information to improve work processes
- Recognizes cross-functional as well as cross-Finance impacts and takes action to address needs
- CPA with public accounting experience
- Varied accounting and financial experience (i.e. several assignments in several work process areas
- Strong foundation in SAP/ECC accounting system and processes
- Detailed knowledge of cost accounting in a manufacturing environment
- Ability to quickly learn the organizational structure and to collaborate with colleagues (functional and business)
