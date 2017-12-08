About the Role:

Inventory accounting & reporting

Budgeting, product costing, physical inventory observations, recording, reporting, analyzing and communicating functional activity and results

Financial schedules and analysis

General Ledger Account analysis

Complete product costing of materials

Review variances and communicate results

Perform product inventory reviews and fixed assets reviews

Integral to this role is establishing and maintaining an ongoing working relationship with other sub-processes and functions

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Accounting or closely related field

2+ years of demonstrated technical accounting

Demonstrated ability to work independently with minimal guidance

Ability to understand accounting processes

Open to and proposes new ideas to improve existing work processes

Helps to drive change to reduce complexity

Uses customer/client information to improve work processes

Recognizes cross-functional as well as cross-Finance impacts and takes action to address needs

CPA with public accounting experience

Varied accounting and financial experience (i.e. several assignments in several work process areas

Strong foundation in SAP/ECC accounting system and processes

Detailed knowledge of cost accounting in a manufacturing environment

Ability to quickly learn the organizational structure and to collaborate with colleagues (functional and business)

Our Client is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition.The Staff Manufacturing Cost Accountant will broadly support the manufacturing and engineering function and will focus on selected areas such as be responsible to ensure accounting activity recorded within the company's records and books are accurate and complete and to provide routine and ad hoc financial reports and analysis. This role is MRO inventory, plant spending analysis, maintenance expense planning, and capital project support. The role will also expected to adhere to the company's accounting policy and practices as well as the country Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).