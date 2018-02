Marine Draftsperson

About the Role:

Ably Resources are working closely with a Ship Design Company with Offices in the EMEA.For one of their UK offices, we are recruiting a Marine Design Engineer/ Draftsperson.We would like to hear from candidates who have:*Experience in Ship Machinery Space design and layout drafting*Experience in ships propulsion system design - mechanical, diesel-electric, hybrid electric/battery systems*Experience in writing/ developing ships machinery space specifications for shipyard tenders*Experience in marine engineering drafting*Experience in ships systems, machinery systems calculations, system diagrams up to class approval standard*Good knowledge of ships electrical systems*Previous work for a commercial shipyard in a concept design/production design department will be an advantage.*Relevant engineering degree, HNC or equivalent shipyard training with experience.This opportunity comes with a competitive package for this type of role in the UK.Please send all CV's to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com