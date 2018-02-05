Marine Draftsperson

Company
Ably Resources
Location
Scotland,Northumberland,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs
Job ID
634136
Posted on
Monday, February 5, 2018 - 10:39am
About the Role:Ably Resources are working closely with a Ship Design Company with Offices in the EMEA.
For one of their UK offices, we are recruiting a Marine Design Engineer/ Draftsperson.
We would like to hear from candidates who have:
*Experience in Ship Machinery Space design and layout drafting
*Experience in ships propulsion system design - mechanical, diesel-electric, hybrid electric/battery systems
*Experience in writing/ developing ships machinery space specifications for shipyard tenders
*Experience in marine engineering drafting
*Experience in ships systems, machinery systems calculations, system diagrams up to class approval standard
*Good knowledge of ships electrical systems
*Previous work for a commercial shipyard in a concept design/production design department will be an advantage.
*Relevant engineering degree, HNC or equivalent shipyard training with experience.
This opportunity comes with a competitive package for this type of role in the UK.
Please send all CV's to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com
Apply