Marine Lead

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS Evaluate and comment on discipline engineering work performed
both internally and by Contractors and sub-contractors to ensure that work is being
executed in accordance with Company specifications, company standards, and
regulatory requirements. Facilitates effective execution of discipline engineering and
design routines that align with the team's goals, objectives, and procedures. Assures
accurate and timely communication among the team and other company Functions on
discipline engineering activities, progress, and issues. In addition to technical ability,
they should demonstrate sound communication, facilitation, and interpersonal skills.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Facilitate and coordinate discipline engineering
technical work products * Coordination and communication of various issues among
the company's and contractor's engineering team that affect the discipline engineering
design, safety, and regulatory compliance of the work * Evaluate / comment work
performed by the Contractor and sub-contractors to insure that the work is being
executed in accordance with Company specifications, standards, and regulatory
requirements. Includes review of discipline design drawings and documents * Identify
and assess deviations to Contract Technical Specifications and regulatory
requirements; ensure that such deviations will be processed according to Company
procedures; maintains Deviation Control Log. * Steward discipline engineering queries
from the Contractor and sub-contractors as well as technical information requests *
Keep Lead Engineer or Engineering Manager informed of discipline engineering
progress, deviations, and execution concerns * Participate in discipline engineering
reviews at Contractor's and subcontractor's locations * Drives and promotes capital
efficiency in engineering design * Support internal engineering general interest or
Global Practice initiatives as requested by Supervisor
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
SKILLS AND
QUALIFICATIONS * 20+ years of closely related professional experience * Bachelors
degree in Engineering within discipline or equivalent professional experience * Broad
and extensive knowledge of discipline design standards, specifications, codes, and
appropriate safety criteria * Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and
frequent changes in priorities * Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software
programs * Read, write, and speak fluent English, especially as it applies to technical
and business communications
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.