About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Marine Superintendent to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. AmecFW is looking at a right first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.



* Be an active member of the Marine department supporting and reporting to the Marine Manager. Carry out project briefings, site vessel visits and expect to spend a substantial period offshore liaising with the vessel senior management

* Mentor of Offshore Marine Crews. Support the Project Team in the execution of offshore operations

* Conduct periodic safety inspection of vessels, attend pre-assurance and assurance inspection as required. Manage day to day vessel spread

* Act and work independently. Provide expert marine support to Onshore / Offshore Teams and Managers

* Review and approve where applicable amendments to marine related procedures and manuals

* Review and approve where applicable relevant performance standards and ensure compliance

* Communicate with vessel managers and ensure continuing compliance with all regulations

* Communicate confidently and effectively with senior marine personnel within Client organisation

* Manage the subcontractor/supplier support for the marine operation

* Contribute to the development of marine strategies for future projects

* Carry out routine audits and inspections to ensure that marine and maritime operation practices are carried out in accordance with the management system, asset specific procedures and performance standards

* Carry out and assist with investigations into marine related incidents, as appropriate, including root cause analysis and recommendations to prevent recurrence

* Monitor amendments to legislation and industry guidelines, and ensure continued compliance for vessel spread

* Provide expert marine advice in relation to HAZID / HAZOP studies to ensure legislative compliance, safety of personnel and equipment

Skills / Qualifications



* Senior Marine COE STCW Certification

* DP Operator Certified, BOSIET / HUET, IMDG Awareness

* Experienced in Offshore Marine Operations in South East Asia.

* Experience as Marine Superintendent in a similar role in the Asia Pacific Region.

* Command or Senior Deck Officer experience of Offshore Vessel

* Familiar with SE Asian Marine Work practices, Regulations and Principles

* ISM Regulatory Compliance Auditor. ISPS Auditor / Company Security Officer qualified

* Accident / Incident investigation. IMCA CMID Inspector familiar

* OVID Surveys, On / Off Hire surveys, Vessel suitability surveys

* Lift planning and Lifting Gear Inspection and Surveys

* Development (in conjunction with vessel operator) and approval of Anchor patterns

* Planning for the Safe execution of Offshore personnel transfers

Amec Foster Wheeler is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.