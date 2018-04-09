Marketing Consultant

About the Role:

Our client is looking for someone who has experience with Salesforce.com, especially creating and managing sales

The successful candidate must be able to design and execute successful marketing communications programs for the client service business, including but not limited to: articles, brochures, case studies, event management, media relations, newsletters, presentations, research, social media and tactical sales support. Product launch experience is helpful. Design and execution includes good planning skills. Excellent English writing is a must (a test to prove this may be given); multi-lingual a plus. Successful candidates must be self-starters who can take basic direction and "make it happen." Minimum 4-5 years of professional communications, sales and/or marketing experience. Degree in business, journalism, communications or a related field is a plus, but not necessary if the candidate can prove their skills and experience. Knowledge of service; and/or process industries; and/or client will greatly help. Future path for the successful candidate could be full-time, permanent employment with client.



