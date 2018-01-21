Marketing Development Representative

About the Role:

JOB SCOPE:

Executing routine jobs of marketing department as bidding, quotation, summary etc. Generate business and increase revenues at district level through sales of our products and services. Provide technical knowledge and support to customers.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Work in U.A.E and business trip to other Middle East countries for generating new business and increase revenues.* Develop and maintain long term customer relationships.* Develop and maintain contract with key decision-makers within customer base.* Act as liaison between our company and customers.* Monitor and report marketing related activities in the area.* Advise other workmates, customers and potential customers on the technical issues that affect the installation and sales of products and/or services of the company.* In charge of the potential market bidding, prequalification and clarification, coordination of the related resources.* Tracking ITB and Bidding related information.* In charge of the awarded contract negotiation and clarification.* In charge of the Middle East area market development plan making, annual detail plan making and implementation.* Assist marketing department manager with formulation of sales strategies and yearly budget, to make market plan and participate in execution.* Targeted follow-up market and customer demand, timely collection of market information, understanding of competitors in the same industry situation, a variety of information collation and analysis.* Targeted development of businesses in Middle East, make effective development plan to achieve the goal.* Does market research effectively, collect market demand, analysis the capacity of market, look forward to the industry development, to find new market opportunities for the company.* Market development team building, establish, complement, develop and train the market development team.* Work assignments carried out to the highest quality level.* Perform various other duties assigned by supervisor within the physical constraints of the job.

DESIRED SKILLS/EXPERIENCE:

* Proficient oral and written English communication skills.* Haven a wealth of government resources and extensive connections in Middle East is preferred.* Sufficient oil & gas services experience, at least 5 years.* Extensive marketing experience, at least 3 years.* Have strong market development ability, communication skills with customer, and a strong sense of teamwork, should be able to work closely with fellow employees and customers.* Have ability to work independently in the Middle East market.* Have the experience of participating in overseas project bidding. Understand the international business terms, overseas bidding procedures, understanding of local laws, regulations and tax knowledge in Middle East.* Provide accurate market information for decision-making.* Extensive knowledge of our equipment, products, and services as well as those of competitors.* Sufficient engineering or technical knowledge to make complex engineering and economic decisions to convince potential buyers of the practical value of the product or service.* Microsoft Office experience.* To have market development experience is preferred, to have oil or gas industry experience or background is preferred.

