Material Handler

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Duncan, Oklahoma
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Trade Jobs
Job ID 
628132
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 10:02am
About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for material handlers with a minimum of 1 year of forklift experience to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. You will be working in a fast paced and challenging environment.

What you will be doing

  • Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Foreman or General Foreman.
  • Reads and interprets instructions and procedures. Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard, or work site.
  • May move materials manually or using hand truck, electric dolly, wheelbarrow, conveyor, or hand-operated crane or hoist.
  • Completes records, maintains tools and equipment, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.
  • Observes and follows all safety rules and procedures, including wearing required personal safety equipment.
  • Performs other duties and activities as directed.

Skills/Experience required

  • Minimum 1 year forklift experience
  • Overhead crane experience
  • Material Handling experience
  • Computer competent

