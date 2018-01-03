Material Handler

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Duncan, Oklahoma
Job Type
Contract
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
628132
Posted on
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 10:02am
About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for material handlers with a minimum of 1 year of forklift experience to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. You will be working in a fast paced and challenging environment.
What you will be doing
- Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Foreman or General Foreman.
- Reads and interprets instructions and procedures. Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard, or work site.
- May move materials manually or using hand truck, electric dolly, wheelbarrow, conveyor, or hand-operated crane or hoist.
- Completes records, maintains tools and equipment, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.
- Observes and follows all safety rules and procedures, including wearing required personal safety equipment.
- Performs other duties and activities as directed.
Skills/Experience required
- Minimum 1 year forklift experience
- Overhead crane experience
- Material Handling experience
- Computer competent
If this is a position that you would like to apply for, please get in touch today.
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply