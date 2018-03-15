About the Role:

The Role:

We are looking for a Material Welding & NDT Engineer for a brownfield project of TOTAL (PBF project).



The SURF PBF package team will work on all the ongoing PBF projects through a SURF transverse organization. The Job holder will work on several projects at different stage in the same time. The job holder shall be able to work easily in a transverse team.

The job holder is also accountable for demonstrating an exemplary behaviour with regard to H3SE rules and requirements and for ensuring their implementation within his/her scope of responsibility

The job holder is in charge, within the SURF team and under the responsibility of the Technical Leader of activities related to Material (Non Destructive Examination / material selection, etc), Corrosion and Welding (the disciplines).

The job holder will ensure, during detailed engineering, procurement and construction phases, that all deliverables and documents (both internal and external) related to the disciplines and subjects he is in charge of are timely issued and fitted for purpose. He shall ensure compliance of Contractors deliverables and documents with Company H3SE requirements and specifications, with applicable codes and standards and best engineering practices, and with Project specifications wrt these disciplines. He will review deviations to Company specifications or deviations requests/technical queries.

The job holder will be the Contractor contact point for all matters related to the disciplines and subjects he is in charge of.

The job holder will participate in the management of disciplines-related engineering interfaces with other concerned disciplines/packages. He is responsible for monitoring the engineering of the disciplines and subjects he is in charge of. He will timely and actively liaise with other specialists of the SURF team in order to ensure consistency of the works.

The job holder will also participate in the follow-up of the SURF procurement and construction on yard for the disciplines and subjects he is in charge of. He will remain, with regards to the disciplines and subjects he is in charge of, the correspondent for engineering, procurement and construction occurring problems, and for any advice to be given or technical deviation request to be analysed and answered.



The job holder reports to the SURF Technical leader.



Base location: PARIS at Contractor's Office.

Frequent missions to be forecasted due to spread of work package locations.

Good organization and communication would be appreciated.

Worldwide missions to be forecasted due to spread of Contractors' manufacturing sites, fabrication yards, sub-vendor facilities.

Good motivational skills. Sound organization ability and respect for planning and budgets.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Excellent in SURF Engineering Material / Corrosion / Welding

Excellent in SURF Construction Material / Corrosion / Welding

Good in Installation, Hook-up and Commissioning

Good in Knowledge of packages in interface

Good in Project management (Budget/Cost/Schedule)

Excellent in Team relationship

Excellent in Knowledge of TOTAL rules/procedures

Good in Management / negotiation of/with contractors

Excellent in HSSE in SURF

Qualification

Professional Experience (years): 15 /20 years in Oil & Gas industry on Offshore Projects / Fields

Experience in similar position (years): ± 10 years with experience of SURF equipment.

Level / Diploma: Engineer, or equivalent

Languages: English mandatory



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.